Dede was robbed – Delta gov’s aide alleges bias in BBNaija Season 10

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success, has accused the organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 10 of manipulating the voting process to prevent Dede, the first runner-up, from winning the reality show.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Ossai claimed that Dede was unfairly denied victory because a Delta contestant, Kellyrae, won last year’s edition.

He wrote, “Dede was robbed by BBNaija organisers because Delta boy Kellyrae won last year’s season, so they didn’t want another Deltan to win this year’s edition.”

He further stated that Dede “truly deserved the Big Brother Naija crown, not the second position,” adding that her performance on the show made viewers proud regardless of her state of origin.

Ossai also announced plans to take legal action over what he described as a rigged voting process.

“She ought to have been the winner, not because she’s from Delta, but because she made everyone who watched the show proud.

“I’ll be suing Big Brother Naija on behalf of Dede because the voting was rigged. I’m highly disappointed in this season,” he added.

Imisi, an Oyo State indigene, took home N150 million worth of prizes as winner of the 10th edition.