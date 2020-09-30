BBNaija 2020: Laycon reveals why he’s attracted to Nengi

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘Laycon’ has revealed that he is attracted to Nengi because she has a smart and wonderful personality.

Laycon who revealed this during an Instagram live chat with his fans on Tuesday night, was asked why he was always after Nengi’s big ass.

In his response, Laycon said people should not always link Nengi’s existence to just her massive ass.

According to him, Nengi is a wonderful person and he wasn’t just attracted to her body but her personality.

“First of all you people should not think that it’s just because of yanshi that Nengi exists.

“You see that girl Nengi, she is a wonderful person and has a lot of sense.

“She is a beauty with brains so I would really like it if you guys would stop referring to her just by her body.

“She has the body but she is also intelligent and smart.

“You guys know that what attracts me to women is their intelligence first and I’m attracted to her because she’s smart,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: