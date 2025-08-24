BBNaija 10: Why I can’t kiss in Biggie’s house – Mide

Big Brother Naija housemate Mide has opened up about her feelings toward her love interest on the show, Bright Morgan, revealing that she isn’t comfortable kissing him despite his wishes.

She shared her thoughts during a chat with Kola after the Saturday night Turnup.

Mide explained that kissing on national television could embarrass her family.



Mide said, “Bright wants me to kiss him on stage. Likeeee! What will my family say about me?”

Kola asked, “I thought you guys do things in bed at night?”

Mide clarified, “No! We only pray and sleep.”

She also emphasised that her relationship in the house is purely for companionship.

