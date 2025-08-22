BBNaija star, Nengi shines after childbirth

By Benjamin Njoku

Nengi Hampson, a popular BBNaija star, has been turning heads with her stunning looks and style even after giving birth to her baby girl in February 2025. Motherhood seems to agree with Nengi. She has been sharing photos on social media that showcase her beauty and elegance, even after childbirth. In fact, the light-skinned model has upped her ante, mesmerizing her fans with her enchanting beauty. Each time Nengi drops photos of herself on social media, she leaves her fans stunned and impressed. Despite her childbirth, the reality TV star is still turning heads and carrying herself with candor.

Perhaps, if you haven’t known her before now, you will probably doubt her status as a single mother. Months back, when she stepped out after childbirth, Nengi set social media on fire in her see-through outfit, which showed her ample butt, causing a stir and announcing her return on the social radar.

For anything, it’s safe to say that motherhood looks good on the Nembe, Bayelsa State-born beauty. Fans and followers also agree that motherhood suits Nengi well. Nengi expressed gratitude to God for who she’s becoming in one of her Instagram posts. “Grateful for who I’m becoming,” she wrote. Indeed, believe it or not, Nengi is a true reflection of beauty, radiant, with glass skin, and an elegant, graceful presence with or without makeup, making her a modern icon of beauty.