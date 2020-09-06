Banditry: My people are being slaughtered everyday, Sen Sani cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa has again cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the rescue of his constituencies in Niger State who he said are being massacred almost on daily basis by bandits.

This distress call was as a result of the invasion of three different Local government areas-Shiroro, Mariga and Rafi where no fewer than twenty-five people were killed by gunmen in an orchestrated invasion between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Besides those who were killed, scores of people were also injured while a Commercial bank was also burgled.

Senator Musa in a statement described the attack of his constituency as rather unfortunate which he said is above the powers of the state government.

“What has been happening in these local government areas in the state for the past months unabated is above the capability of both the state and affected local government areas.

“It needs the immediate intervention of the Federal government in terms of security and financial support,” he declared.

He commiserated with victims of the attack, saying the enemies of peace in the area would soon be brought to book.

Senator Musa while commending the security operatives in the state including members of the vigilante group for their selfless services urged them not to relent towards restoring lasting peace in the state.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the families of the victims of this senseless attack. The heroism of the Police officers is indeed something commendable,” he declared.

