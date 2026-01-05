Senator Sani Musa condemns terrorists attacks in Borgu, Agwara

By Henry Umoru

Chairman Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, has condemned in very strong terms the killing of 42 innocent citizens, the burning of the Kasuwan-Daji market, and the destruction of the Catholic Mission House.

In a statement he personally signed, Senator Musa, who described the act as a barbaric and inhumane act against peaceful communities, said that it is unacceptable, just as he called for a holistic investigation into the matter to ensure that the culprits are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement is titled, “The terrorists attacks in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas in Niger State.”

The statement read, ” I strongly condemn the brutal and coordinated terrorist attacks in the forest areas of Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, which led to the killing of 42 innocent citizens, the burning of the Kasuwan-Daji market, and the destruction of the Catholic Mission House.

“This barbaric and inhumane act against peaceful communities is unacceptable and must not go unanswered.

“As the Senator representing Niger East, I extend my heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, Executive Governor of Niger State; my distinguished colleague, the Senator representing Niger North Senator Abubakar Sani Bello; the traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the resilient people of Borgu and Agwara LGAs, as well as all peace-loving people of Zone C, over this tragic loss.

“For far too long, innocent Nigerians have been massacred in cold blood by terrorist elements who operate with impunity from forest enclaves across the country. This tragic pattern must end. I therefore call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as Commander-in-Chief of

the Armed Forces, to declare an all-out and uncompromising war against terrorism, through the full invasion, dismantling, and destruction of all terrorist networks, camps, and logistical supply chains wherever they exist. Nigeria must no longer cede any inch of its

territory to criminals and enemies of peace.

“I call on the Nigerian Armed Forces and all security agencies to immediately deploy overwhelming military presence, intensify aerial and ground operations, and dismantle all terrorist hideouts within the forest corridors of Borgu and Agwara. The perpetrators must be pursued, arrested, or neutralized without delay.

“May Almighty Allah grant eternal rest to the departed, comfort the bereaved families, and restore lasting peace and security to Niger State.”

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