Senator Sani Musa sends 100 Niger students to India for medical studies

…builds hospitals to tackle health crisis

In a bold intervention to address the worsening shortage of healthcare professionals in Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has unveiled a far-reaching initiative that combines international education with modern hospital infrastructure to tackle one of the most urgent challenges facing his people.

The senator has sponsored 100 students drawn from across the nine local government areas of Niger East to study medicine and allied health sciences in India. The beneficiaries are currently enrolled in accredited universities where they are pursuing courses such as general medicine (MBBS), pharmacy, nursing, radiology, physiotherapy, public health, and medical laboratory science.

According to Senator Musa, the initiative is not just about giving out scholarships but about deliberately investing in a long-term strategy to rebuild the human capacity of the health sector. He stressed that the students, after their training, are expected to return to Niger State to serve their communities, especially in underserved rural areas where access to medical care remains a life-or-death issue.

But the senator is not leaving the returnees without facilities to work in. Construction has already begun on two state-of-the-art hospitals, each with 50-bed capacity, located in Sarkin Pawa (Munya LGA) and Kuta (Shiroro LGA). These facilities, when completed, will feature fully-equipped laboratories, maternity and pediatric wards, surgical theatres, emergency response units, and residential quarters for medical professionals.

Senator Musa explained that his vision is for the hospitals to not only provide healthcare but also serve as training hubs for the new generation of doctors and health workers who will be products of his scholarship scheme.

Observers say this dual strategy of developing human capital alongside medical infrastructure is one of the most comprehensive constituency initiatives seen in Nigeria in recent years. By attacking the health crisis from both ends—training doctors abroad and building hospitals at home—Senator Musa is positioning Niger East to break free from decades of underdevelopment in healthcare delivery.