Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

AIG takes over renovated, equipped Force CID complex in Enugu

On 10:39 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police, Herdsmen,Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (Force CID) Annex, Enugu State has taken over the fully renovated and equipped Force CID office complex.

Adeoye, who took over the complex from the state commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad AbdulRahman, on Friday reiterated Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu gratitude to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for accepting to renovate and equip the complex.

He said that the governor completed renovation and equipping of the complex within record time.

”Ugwuanyi remains a police-friendly and a security-conscious state chief executive,’’ he said.

READ ALSO: Commercial motorcyclist in trouble over N250,000 gambling debt

The AIG, however, assured that the formation under his leadership would do all it could to add value to security and public safety of its area of responsibility.

Earlier, Abdurrahman, while formally handing over the complex to the AIG, prayed that God in his infinite mercy would grant Adeoye the courage, strength, health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the formation.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant you the health and wisdom to take the formation to an enviable height,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the formation, which has jurisdiction over South-East and South-South geo-political zones, is expected to commence operations soon. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!