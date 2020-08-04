Youth Empowerment: Super Eagles star, Ogenyi Onazi, commends Osanebi

Kindly Share This Story:

For his unwavering dedication and commitment to the empowerment of youths, women and the society at large, Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has commended member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi; for his uncommon empowerment initiatives.

Osanebi who received the star footballer this afternoon in his Lagos house, thanked Onazi for the visit, noting that he’s impressed at the progress of the international footballer in Turkey and his uncommon resolve to stand tall to defend and represent Nigeria outside the shores of the nation.

Onazi commended the Empowerment Master for his uncommon approach to building and developing young people with his resources, adding that he’s happy with the business mogul and lawmaker for his kind benevolence and he has come to identify with him and thanked him for helping mankind.

Osanebi is one deltan, an ardent follower of Pastor Chris Oyakilome who derives joy in empowering young people, women, the weak and vulnerable in the society.

He has over the years trained and empowered students, youths in various skills coupled with his socio-economic empowerment, where he gives out cars and job opportunities to youths in order for them to fulfill their glorious destinies.

Recently, Osanebi trained and graduated hundreds of students and youths in the three Local Government Councils of Ndokwa nation, who majored in various economic stimulating ventures and skills and has already commenced preparations to empower them with starter packs.

During the visit, Onazi noted that he had followed Friday Osanebi for some time now, and that’s fascinated with his kind of person and his philosophy about life, leadership and politics.

High point of the visit was the presentation of his club’s jerseys to the law maker. Born in Jos on Christmas Day, 1992, Ogenyi Eddy Onazi plays for Turkish side, Denizlispor FC.

