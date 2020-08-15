World Igbo Congress chides security agencies on alleged Islamization

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE World Igbo Congress, WIC, has challenged Nigerian security agencies to tell the world the hidden truth behind what the security agents usually refer to as Herdsmen/farmers frequent clashes.

According to WIC, the truth was that those clashes were programmes of Islamization, which the group alleged was gradually taking place in Nigeria.

According to the Public Relations Officer of WIC, Basil Onwukwe, “The narrative by security agents that these are simply clashes between Fulani Herdsmen and local farmers is a wicked and dangerous ruse of propaganda intended to hold the conscience of the world at bay while the hostile Islamization goes on.”

Onwukwe disclosed that WIC has subsequently scheduled a world press coalition of Christians in Nigeria and in the Diaspora for a Global Virtual Protest conference to address the heightened state of insecurity of Christians in most parts of Nigeria. He said that the meeting conference will be addressed by the WIC Chairman, Prof.

Anthony Ejiofor on August 22, and would be attended by Igbo news media agencies, journalist and organizations involved in monitoring and reporting the horrific killing of Christians by Boko Haram and its affiliate jihad groups working in Nigeria.

