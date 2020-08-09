When Delta Road Master Rode to Idumuje                                   

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NORBERT CHIAZOR.

Nigeria politics is magic. Politicians are magicians. I remember Professor Peller. The charming story of Nigeria ‘s most famous magician who reigned in the 80s in Lagos.

I watched Peller in action. When he waved his white handkerchief, it turned to a white pigeon! When he unclasped his cufflinks, colourful flowers blossomed. With a wand in his left hand, white top hat, tuxedo and gleaming dark shoes, he cut a lady into two without drawing blood! He lifted up a lady on stage and she vanished viola! Wonderful man. Awesome show.

But while Peller ‘s stunts could suspend our disbelief because his illusion of reality was vivid, the antics of the typical Nigerian politician mocks truth.

When a power-hungry politician stands on the campaign stage, he unfolds a bag full of tricks. Soon he assumes office with an empty bag of promises. When the alarm sounds, he faints! Some even straddle on an emergency wheelchair.

In 2017, Okowa took bulldozers to Idumuje-Unor/Idumuje -Ugboko, two of the most cheated communities in Nigeria. Did the Idumujes take him seriously then? No! One as an involved observer and tireless teller of Idumuje Unor tale went public in January 2017 with an Ode titled “DELTA ‘S UNCOMMON ROAD”. Yet it was with cautious optimism.

Idumuje clan, comprising Idumuje-Unor, Idumuje Ugboko and Aniofu, is among the largest in Delta. This makes the entire area one of the most significant and deciding political forces in terms of voting strength in Delta North. Votes from Idumuje clan dwarf by far the ballots of most of the neigbouring communities enjoying political patronage in Delta and Nigeria.

When Okowa ran for the governorship race in 2015, Anioma agenda compelled the Idumujes, including prominent indigenes, to support and cheer him to victory. His political rivals Great Ogboru and Emerhor O’ Tega failed woefully in Idumuje clan.

By the end of 2017, an appreciative Okowa transformed the Idumuje Unor / Idumuje Ugboko way. The road had existed as a narrow bush path for about 300 years, following the evolution of Idumuje centuries ago. Today it is a glittering tar. Okowa may not have changed Idumuje Unor, the land of my birth, into an urban spectacle, but it is no longer a metaphor of lamentable neglect. The governor’s efforts deserve a festival of drum beats.

August 1st 2020. It was a picnic driving through from Idumuje Ugboko axis. In five minutes, the Mercedes Benz SUV was parked at Idumuje Unor village square!

While the rural folks bask in joy, they hope Okowa would in future also go smart with the reconstruction of the strategic Onitcha Ugbo/ Idumuje -unor road.

Jagged earth roads riven with deep potholes had been a lot of the community for ages.The routes to Idumuje-Unor from the neighbouring Onitcha Ugbo and Onitcha Uku villages are among the worst roads in Delta state. The Issele Uku/Idumuje Unor road was an eyesore until the rehabilitation recently.

In 2007 – 2011, Ndudi Elumelu represented Aniocha / Oshimili federal constituency at the National Assembly.He did excellently well in his Onitcha -Uku village, tarring all roads within. But scarcely was his impact felt at Idumuje Unor ,a community less than two kilometres away, where he passed through in the 80s to attend Saint Pius Grammar School Onitcha – Ugbo. Now that he is back to the House of Representatives, he has a moral burden to help fix the Idumuje -Unor /Onitcha Uku road, which is embarrassingly in a sorry state.

Peter Nwaoboshi, the senator who represents Delta North, does not know the road to Idumuje – Unor! He probably thinks Idumuje-Unor is in Ghana! The people hope the senator would urgently help to address the Idumuje -Unor/Onitcha Uku road abandoned for years by a dubious NDDC contractor.

Emeka Nwaobi fought a bitter battle with Osy Okocha an Idumuje – Unor son to emerge state lawmaker representing Aniocha constituency. Today he is making waves at his Issele -Uku homestead. The war over, Nwaobi now has a duty to engineer some action in Idumuje -Unor based on good conscience. The attitude of Aniocha North local government is, to say the least lukewarm.

Through the bond of communalism, the Idumuje people, challenged like spartan warriors denied of everything, provided for themselves most of the basic amenities in the area; a secondary school, two primary schools, primary health care centre and market.

Steeped in enchanting history but sadly abandoned, Idumuje – Unor is a puzzling irony. Obi James Anyasi II of Idumuje Unor was the longest reigning king in Africa and the second in the whole world! He reigned for 66 years until the lion slept in 2013 at 89. No community in Nigeria or Delta had in recent memory, recorded this amazing royal longevity on the throne.

It is instructive to note that the departed Obi and the late Oba of Benin, HRM Akenzua II were among the few kings who represented the entire Benin Province at the historic Obas’ and Chiefs’ Conference of 1950 in Ibadan which led the foundation for other constitutional conferences that culminated in Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960.

The princely son, Obi Charles Chukwunweike Anyasi III, would ascend the royal stool in 2014 also with an iconic pedigree as an intellectual and philosopher – King even at a young age.

With an enlightened orientation, he has reformed a community once suffused in animism and idolatory to a vibrant, liberal, progressive society, without eroding its cultural essence. Under his reign, divine favour trails the people and they are happy with their monarch as a way maker.

For remembering Idumuje -unor and Idumuje Ugboko, Okowa has proved that his pet name, Ekwueme is not fake. Not all politicians are magicians. Some are promise keepers and road masters.

* CHIAZOR is Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Media

