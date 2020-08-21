UNILAG: FG asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Senate to appoint acting VC

ASUU hails decision

The Federal Government on Friday night finally wielded the big axe by asking the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the embattled Vice Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away pending the outcome of a probe into happenings in the school.

The government also asked the Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution.

This is just as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, through its chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, lauded the government’s action.