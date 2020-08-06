Breaking News
Translate

Tuchel offers Mbappe injury update ahead of Atalanta clash

On 2:07 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mbappe needs a 'miracle' to be fit for Atalanta tie ― Tuchel
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe will meet with Paris Saint Germain’s medical team before a decision is made on whether he will be on the bench to face Atalanta in the Champions League, says Thomas Tuchel.

The France superstar suffered a serious ankle sprain in PSG’s 1-0 Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne last month and scans ruled him out for around three weeks, seemingly confirming his absence against Atalanta.

ALSO READ: ‘No contact’ from Man United over Sancho say Dortmund

Head coach Tuchel later said Mbappe needs “a miracle” to play in the quarter-final, which will take place in Lisbon next Wednesday, while the World Cup winner sat out the Coupe de la Ligue final versus Lyon.

Tuchel was again asked about Mbappe’s availability prior to PSG’s friendly against Sochaux on Wednesday and was unable to provide a definitive answer when asked if he will feature against the Serie A side.

“For Mbappe, I have no idea,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“He works hard, but he’s short, super short. We will see on Saturday with the doctor whether it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!