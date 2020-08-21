Tacha bags 3 awards, dominates scream awards 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Nigeria sensation & brand influencer, Symply Tacha set social media on fire last week as she grabbed three awards at Scream All Youth Awards 2020

The awards ceremony which is the biggest all youth awards in West Africa, held the first ever virtual live awards in Nigeria and it was very successful, thereby blazing the trail.There are suggestions that other awards platforms will also follow this direction

Symply Tacha who was first announced winner of the ‘Social media influencer’ category went ahead to win ‘Brand influencer of the year’ & her fashion brand ‘Titans collections’ scooped Fashion brand of the year

She was in over joyous mood when the third category was announced as she danced & celebrated happily when she joined in

On the success of the ceremony, Jimi Coker (the founder) said he’s glad that the event was a success and they were able to make a statement & pull through even with the restrictions placed by Covid

King Cokes, as he is fondly called said ‘we are living proof that the African dream cannot be stopped irrespective of challenges faced & it’s obvious that we are here to stay as our mission of celebrating hardworking African youths cannot be thrown under the bus.He further announced that a special edition to celebrate women will hold at the end of the year, as values & respect for women needs to be emphasized

