Osun inaugurates farm project, seeks   more partnership with private organisation

By Shina Abubakar

OSUN State Government has inaugurated an agricultural business project owned by a private firm with capacity to engage 1000 youths in productive activities in the state.

Inaugurating the project at Wasinmi in Irewole Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Adedayo Adewole, said the agricultural mega wave city is the first of its kind in the state and could provide job for over 1000 youths in the state.

The agricultural mega wave city project which was owned by FarmKonnect Agricultural business was located on 507 hectares of land and would majorly involved in food processing.

Adewole said the project which was initiated three years ago would provide alternative food processing plant in the region with capacity to take care of the country’s agricultural by- products.

“Farm konnect has actualized its dream which started over 3 years ago. Today, having FarmKonnect in Osun is also a dream come true. It Agricultural facilities could help develop agriculture in the South west and in most other parts of Nigeria.

“Agriculture is one of the major potentials sector for job creation for both skill and unskilled labour. Osun is open to supporting any investors in Agriculture so that the State can create better future for its youths because Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has always prioritise agriculture and it is key in his main agenda for the state”, he said.

While commending Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for supporting agricultural projects in the state, the founder of FarmKonnect Ltd, Mr Azeez Oluwole , said the objective of the project was to contribute to nation’s food. security and nutritional growth through technology advancement.

According to him, “The plan is to erect 10,000 units of fruit and leafy vegetables for indoor production of healthy vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, habaneros, chilli, eggplants and root crops such as carrots, potatoes among others. Various greenhouse technologies will be utilized to meet the specific needs of these crops.

The produce of the greenhouses will serve the south west part of Nigeria and the export market. The greenhouses will put healthy vegetables on the tables of Nigerians at affordable prices.

Vanguard

