Opposition PDP crumbling, rudderless, APC tells Secondus

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has tasked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Prince Uche Secondus to sit up and focus on saving his party which it said has become rudderless and now crumbling to pieces right under his watch.

APC in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena said it was reacting to the recent comments by Mr Secondus on the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to defend and support free, fair elections as opposed to previous PDP militarized elections.

“The APC calls on Uche Secondus to focus on the PDP which has become shockingly rudderless under his watch”, the ruling party stated.

APC added that under Secondus, “the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition Party’s stakeholders detached from the party activities as was witnessed with notable PDP leaders boycotting the Party’s 2019 presidential campaigns and the recent Bayelsa State Governorship bribe-for-ticket scandal that indicted Secondus”.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resign their membership due to Secondus activities which has brought the PDP to its knees.

“The PDP under Secondus is in willful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible elections is the new normal. Voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading.

“We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration our proven democratic and progressive credentials.

“Why will the PDP under Secondus not support efforts to ensure the independence of our state institutions such as the Judiciary, INEC and our security services and ultimately deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system?

“We call on progressive partisans, particularly in the PDP not to sink with the opposition party which has become clearly disillusioned under Secondus. The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) has created a healthy and progressive political environment in the APC and is entrenching internal democracy which is geared towards electing into public offices patriotic countrymen who will put the people first and contribute to achieving Nigeria we all desire and deserve, a party which defends that fact that power belongs to the people and during elections, votes must count”, the party added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

