On the el-Rufai invitation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Israel Mbaebie

An invite originally extended to the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir EL Rufai was rescinded/withdrawn after an uproar by a large section of Lawyers. Now, a section of lawyers mainly of Northern Muslim extraction are kicking against the said withdrawal.

The question should be, going by his antecedents, is El Rufai the kind of person that the Bar should have extended an Invite to in the very first place? Is he qualified to address an August gathering like Nigerian Lawyers on the issue of human rights?

El Rufai’s inglorious days as the then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the government of Obasanjo is still very fresh in our memories. His penchant for disobeying valid court orders are both legendary and infamous. Governor El Rufai was once reported to have said that the killing of Fulanis by anyone must be avenged no matter how long it takes. He did not come out to deny that. He is known to have made several incendiary remarks which has brought nothing but pains and death to the people of Southern Kaduna.

Under El Ruafi’s watch, a pogrom/ethnic cleansing has been going on unabated against indigenes of Southern Kaduna. To make matters worse, same El Rufai had openly admitted that he had met with and financially compensated the killers of Southern Kaduna indigenes. Despite all his assurances, the killings have continued.

As the Governor of Kaduna State, properties of indigenes of that state have been variously demolished against valid court orders. I dare say that if his antecedents would be anything to go by, Governor El Rufai should be the least and last person qualified to address an August body as the Nigerian Bar Association. The withdrawal of his invite was quite in order. As a matter of fact, the initial Invite was clearly a judgmental error on the part of the organisers.

With regards to the controversy, the rescission of the Invite has generated, I believe that that is a reflection of the abysmal depth to which we have sunk both as a people in general and Legal Practitioners in particular. I see no basis for the religious/ethnic coloration of the withdrawal.

Nasir El Rufai is not the only Northern Muslim that has been billed to speak in the occasion. As far as I’m concerned, the controversy the issue of the withdrawal is generating further demonstrates the controversial nature of the individual involved. I am quite sure that if the Governor of Borno State who is also a Northern Muslim is invited, he would enjoy the support of all.

In conclusion, rather than generating any controversies, the withdrawal of the Invite should serve as a wake-up call to our political class/leaders. The masses of the people are watching their every move as leaders. At the appropriate time, the people would speak. The Bar has spoken now.

As for the lawyers lending support to Mallam Nasir El Rufai on parochial, religious/ethnic grounds, all I can say is that I weep for this country.

Israel Mbaebie is of Campaign for the Advancement of Justice.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: