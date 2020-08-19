Now, the CIO gets celebrated

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu & Cynthia Alo

The Chief Information Officer of an organisation, is usually on the back end of hordes of technical equipments, and so, he is rarely seen and most scarcely introduced.

However, in today’s information world, he is the officer in charge of every company’s enterprise governance. Enterprise governance of information technology is a relatively new concept that is gaining traction in both the academic and practitioner worlds.

Going well beyond the implementation of a superior IT infrastructure, Enterprise Governance of Information Technology is about defining and embedding processes and structures throughout the organizations that enable both business and IT people to execute their responsibilities, while maximizing the value created from their IT-enabled investments.

CIOs have overtime been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organizations while also being at the forefront of decision making and strategic change. This class of business leaders is neither visible nor celebrated in most organizations.

But now their role has increased in importance over time as they evolve from information to innovation and leading the digital transformation initiatives. In some companies, depending on the organizational culture, they are asked to wear multiple hats of business strategists and change leaders.

However, an enterprise governance and business consultancy firm Edniesal Consulting Limited has decided to turn the tide and accord them the honour they deserve. It has floated the CIO Awards, said to be the first in the tech industry at the moment.

The awards which is expected to hold in November, at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos will each year recognize outstanding professionals and organizations, who have during the year under review, delivered business value to their organization and the industry at large, through the innovative use of technology.

Honourees from the CIO Awards 2020 will form a cloud of inspiring examples of how IT leadership as strategic business partnerships are reshaping the future. The Awards will further project the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking in Nigeria.

CEO of Edniesal Consulting, Abiola Laseinde, at the unveiling of the awards, disclosed that the CIO Awards was created to serve as a mark of individual and enterprise excellence in Nigeria.

She said: “The role of Chief Information Officers, CIO’s in driving innovation and business value continues to expand and change at pace, driven by the emergence of new technologies and dynamic business models.

“It is, therefore, our commitment to recognize individual and enterprise excellence in innovation and technology across different sectors. It is indeed the celebration of the individuals and talented teams behind business transformations across different sectors in Nigeria.” She added.

The Inaugural CIO Awards is open to the top technology leaders within an organization who have the overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company Speaking on how entries for the 2020 CIO Awards will be reviewed, the Executive Director of Edniesal, Wale Laseinde said

“Entries will be reviewed and evaluated by a team of independent judges (Interim and Grand jurors). These are leaders carefully selected across sectors with expertise in their respective fields.

Entries from nominees would be reviewed on the basis of business innovation and outstanding leadership. I can assure you that our jurors would especially look out for nominees who are leveraging leading-edge IT practices to produce measurable results”.

Nominations for the CIO Awards 2020 are said to be open and will run until first week of September.

