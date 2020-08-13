No sacred cow in corruption fight – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government says there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and being a serving member of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this assertion on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed was reacting to question on corruption allegations in some key government agencies and the implications on the anti-corruption fight, a cardinal programme of the Buhari government.

“The very fact that the administration can very transparently ask for members of the administration to be investigated, I think it is the clearest proof that this administration’s fight against corruption has no sacred cow and that nobody is exempt.

“Then, it is very convenient for the naysayers to try and twist the narrative.

“But, if we go deep down, most of the things that we were even investigating in some areas are things that predate this administration.

“But it is not about shifting blame; it is about saying that under our watch, and I have said this several times that being a member of this administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual,” he said.

The minister hailed the National Assembly for their cooperation and harmonious working relationship with the Executive.

He also appreciated the legislators’ concerns on various issues including security, while expressing the hope that they would continue to enjoy a robust partnership.

