NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery activities Friday to Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery activities from Friday to Sunday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region on Friday, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna in the morning hours.

According to the agency, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa, leaving other places in the northern region cloudy during the afternoon and evening periods.

“The north-central region should be mainly cloudy with prospects of rain over parts of Plateau, Nassarawa, Benue and southern Abuja in the morning hours.

“ Moderate rains are expected over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and Abuja during the afternoon and evening period.

“Cloudy morning is expected over the southern region with prospects of light rains over parts of Enugu, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers state,“ it said.

The Agency forecast cloudy skies to prevail over the southern parts during the afternoon and evening period.

According to NiMet, cloudy morning is expected over the northern region on Saturday, with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna.

“The afternoon and evening period holds better prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, and Bauchi.

“ The north-central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over part of Plateau, Nassarawa, and Abuja.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the entire southern region throughout the forecast period,“ it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the northern region on Sunday in the morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba, leaving other parts of the north in the cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet forecast the north-central cities to be cloudy in the morning.

It said there were better prospects of isolated rains over parts of Niger, Plateau, and Abuja during the afternoon and evening.

According to the agency, the southern states are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours.

It said there were chances of isolated rains over parts of Cross River in the afternoon and evening period.

Vanguard

