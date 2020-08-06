Naming rail station after Jonathan demeaning, says Edwin Clark 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has taken a swipe at the Federal government for naming the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State after former President Goodluck Jonathan, describing it as demeaning, callous and an insult.

Addressing journalists virtually on Thursday, the elder statesman, who noted that the decision was not wise politically, said that naming the station after the former President was not complimentary.

According to him, the naming of the station is not a compliment and honour, especially for one who was the brain behind the project from Abuja to Kaduna.

Clark said he has written an open letter to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to reconsider withdrawing it and naming a national monument after the former President Jonathan.

He said he asked Amaechi to go back to his home and reconcile with his people irrespective of the political divide, rather than stay in Abuja and start insulting people.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/Aladja/Warri corridors after some citizens.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Senate leader, late Olusola Saraki; former Lagos State governor, Ahmed Tinubu, and Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, were among those honoured alongside Jonathan.

Recall that Amaechi had said that the deserving citizens contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

Jonathan had, in his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, described the naming of the railway complex after him as a good gesture.

