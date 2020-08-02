N700m fraud case: Buhari aware of PDP’s attack against me— Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of “the vicious attacks on innocent people and their reputation by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” and is not bothered by the ongoing attempt by the party to use the alleged N700 million fraud before the court to blackmail him.

He stated this while reacting to a statement by PDP’s agents in a letter to Buhari, pleading with him not to meet with Pastor Ize-Iyamu over the corruption allegation case he is currently facing at Federal High Court in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu said in a statement: “Although these faceless persons claim to write on behalf of Edo people at home and in the Diaspora, the mendacious claim is exposed by the deluge of endorsements received daily by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu from the people of Edo State across the world.

“These include prominent members of Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s government and family, who are resigning in numbers never seen before, because they are convinced of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s integrity, competence and documented manifesto to move Edo State forward.

“We are confident that Mr. President is well-aware of the vicious, unprincipled and mindless attacks on innocent people and their reputation by PDP, having been a victim of their flexible principles and morality himself.

“Therefore, he needs very little convincing on why their jejune demand, alongside the shameful insistence on dragging others into their campaign of calumny to hide the failure of their candidate, stems from their approaching defeat on September 19.” the APC candidate noted in a statement by his media campaign unit.

The statement added that the case brought before Justice J. M. Umar of the High Court sitting in Benin City, with the suit No. FHC/BE21C/2016, against Pastor Ize-Iyamu and four other accused persons, represents enough reason for the President to turn his back on a candidate, who emerged as the state’s APC flagbearer at the successful primary election he ratified.

The statement added: “The meddlers also construe that on account of the above non-issues, the President should divorce himself from the candidate whom he asked all organs of APC, at the state and national level, to offer all the required support, within the ambit of the law, to win the election.”

‘’The first pointer to the ridiculous nature of the argument and, indeed, the entire affair, is that the PDP, having undergone the stress to commission the writing of the laboriously lengthy essay to police and direct the associations of the President, carefully avoided outlining details when it came to naming all those accused in the said case.

“They, instead, settled for the concealing four other accused persons line that reveals its contradiction each time it attempts to shamefully weaponise the case against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, whose soaring popularity and wide acceptance in the state is responsible for their jitters and sudden interest in letter writing and literature.”

The statement added that the reason for the concealment of other accused, which is already uncovered by the people of Edo State, who have since ignored their childish tantrums, is because the four accused persons include Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, the current Chairman of the Edo State chapter of PDP, and the man he succeeded in office, who is currently the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, Mr. Dan Orbih.

