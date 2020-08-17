Meet Digital tech entrepreneur changing the game, Daniel Nejo

Kindly Share This Story:

He was born in Ajegunle, Lagos (May 22, 1993) to Segun and Funke Nejo. According to Danel, he had 20% of his growing-up in his grandmother’s house in Abule Egba and 80% from his dad’s house in Ajegunle, in a polygamous house of 11 children including him and being the 5th child, with 3 step-moms and his parents split. He grew-up without family support, guidance, protection and was surrounded by drama among his siblings.

Who is the personality behind the brand-name Daniel Nejo?

Daniel Nejo is an entrepreneur who was held against his decision for being different from the norm. He spent most of his primary school summer holidays with his grandmother in Abule Egba and would always return back to Ajegunle after his holidays were over. He would always cry when it was time to go back to Ajegunle and this was one of the things that influenced his grandmother’s decision to request full custody of him from his father.

At 21, I finally realize my dream. Travelling to the UK to get a master’s degree and coming from a home mixed with drama. Gave me that drive to lunch my next startup, aside from that I was a graphics/web designer and always been a mentor as a teen before the Nejo University program to help, enlighten the next generation after me, for this course.

At what time of your life, did you make the decision of “Presidential Ideas”?

Basically, as an average Nigeria, I needed money for my up keeping, signed-up on Fiverr, this is the foundation of Presidential Ideas then it had a major turn in 2015 when I traveled, I expanded it’s operation by making it a company and into a one-stop-shop for Digital branding, with provided services such as web design, graphics design, digital branding, SEO, digital marketing and business strategy consultations.

What is The Presidential Hustle all about?, is it a gang or a movement for hustle LOL!

It’s my gang, I started it for content creating for my blog “The Presidential Hustle” and this content is touching lives aside reaching millions of Nigerians due to my angle of topics he covered.

We should be expecting more from you, maybe a giveaway smiles

Sure, the program; Nejo University, is set-up as an NGO, a non-profit organization to give back to the people and give them the mentorship they need from life, I never had growing up to help empower, enhance their skills, and also teach them how to monetize it by gaining for free. I advise they sign-up for the program, it 100% free with no fee attached.

It was nice having you, it was such a brief and life-changing for me

Thank You so so much, I hope you come on board smiles.

