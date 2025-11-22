C-R-O-S-S-F-I-R-E: Emeka Rollas in war of words with Regina Daniels

By Benjamin Njoku

The National Presidential of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emaka Rollas is currently engaged in an escalating war of words with embattled Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels following his recent attempt to address the controversies surrounding the deepening marital crisis between the actress and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Rollas, in a statement released on his Instagram page, called out notable other actors for not speaking out on Regina Daniels’ ruinous habit. Rollas mentioned Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji, Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie and Chinyere Wilfred among those who have witnessed Regina Daniels allegedly abusing substances at movie locations. Addressing what he described as “many allegations, misconceptions, and unnecessary accusations that have been circulating”, Rollas said he owes it to himself, to the Guild, and to the public to speak the truth clearly and responsibly.

On the actress’s substance abuse, Rollas said, “My concern here is not to shame you, No. My concern is that you need help. Many of our members have gotten help before you which the Guild was instrumental to. It is not a crime to seek support.”

Rollas, however, slammed Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita, saying “ If your daughter’s home and health is in distress, AGN elections should not be your priority. Our Guild must be a safe place, and when people in leadership positions openly justify harmful habits as ‘a celebrity lifestyle’, it puts our younger members at risk. All those people cheering you up to go become AGN President are your enemies. And all those celebs who know this truth but chose to heap blame on Emeka Rollas are worse enemies of our Guild”.

In a swift reaction however, Regina Daniels blasted Rollas, for speaking against her family, particularly her mom, who was always singing his praises. She wrote on Facebook, “ AGN president. Respectfully, there must be something wrong with you. To say I need help? You have no business spewing nonsense about my family, or my mom, who always sang your praises, but I wouldn’t. Because, as an established actor, from childhood to my prime, having witnessed your inauguration in my early years. I say you are a disgrace as a president who moves from one office to the other, enriching his pocket in the guise of catering for the well-being of actors. If not, tell me why you haven’t enforced anything on actors’ protection and residuals in eight years. The only notable impact on the guild is the office you opened recently, after seven years, and much criticism from people, which my family were a major sponsor.

” I’m not shocked because that’s how you get paid – bringing women to my family home several times, taking swimming lessons, which I warned you about, hence your bitterness. Actually, that’s what you’ve always done to the high-profile men you visit to lure them with women, so your pocket can get bigger. What happened to the fatherly figure I admired solely because of the respect and devotion my mum had for you? I already know, so I can say for a fact that you were paid chicken change to speak nonsense about a child who benefited nothing under your administration. Instead, I gave you the biggest honour you have through my ex-husband and mother, so you should be thankful to my mother for introducing you to him. I’m still in awe that you would try to discredit my mother’s election and diminish her efforts after all she has done for you.”