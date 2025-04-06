Cybercrime Act, Emergency Rule protest: Anxiety as Police, organisers differ

By Victor AhiumaYoung, Gabriel Ewepu & Efe Onodjae

LAGOS —The organisers of today’s nationwide protest, Take-It-Back movement yesterday differed with the police over the propriety of the action against the Cybercrime Act and suspension of the democratic structure in Rivers State, following the imposition of emergency rule on the state by the Federal Government.

While the organisers of the protest, tagged ‘’Nationwide protest against bad governance and free speech suppression,’’ insisted that the protest was necessary to compel the federal government to stop using the Act to bully citizens, the police said the action was ill-timed and would, therefore, ensure it did not hold.

According to flyers printed for the protest, the organisers urged protesters in Lagos to converge on Ikeja under the bridge, while those in Oyo State are to converge on Iwo road in Ibadan, while the protest would take off at Isaac Boro park in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Why we’re leading protest — TIB

In a statement, the National Coordinator of TIB, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest will address issues surrounding the misuse of the Cybercrime Act and the ongoing “state of emergency” in Rivers State.

Sanyaolu explained that the core demands of the protest include the repeal of the Cybercrime Act and the end of emergency rule in Rivers State, which the organisers describe as a form of military dictatorship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

I’m in support of protest —Sowore

Similarly, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Mr Omoyele Sowore, yesterday, affirmed that the nationwide protest would hold today as scheduled.

Sowore, in a chat with Vanguard, said the protest became necessary because of the issues negatively impacting citizens in different regions and states of the country.

He said: “The protest is nationwide and it will hold today. One of the demands of the protesters is basically a repeal of the Cybercrime Act.

“The protest date has been announced, the police have confirmed it. Some of them received letters from the organisers to protect them.

“You know, a lot of people want to fight based on other issues that are happening in the country.

“People are going to tailor their demands based on where they are. There are people in Rivas who want to fight over the state of emergency.

“There are people in Kogi who want to fight over what they are doing to Natasha. There are people who want to fight over hunger and starvation.

“Anybody who wants to participate is free to fight, based on what is paramount to their existence. It is not limited to any particular issue but the basic position is repeal of the Cybercrime Act.”

On the ultimatum on the demands, Sowore said: “The ultimatum is tomorrow (today). If they repeal it (Cybercrime Act) tonight, then we will review it. But, you know, it is not possible. But they had ample time to change their position.”

We’re not part of protest — Vanguard Liberation

In a chat with Vanguard, the founder of Vanguard Liberation, Agedo Kehinde explained that his team would not be among those protesting on April 7 but would monitor the protest.

His words: “I am not among the protesters for today. They are protesting about the cyberbullying that Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi is using to harass people. You can’t express your views about the government freely. My organisation is not involved. I want to study the situation.

“To me, it’s just about people expressing themselves. In a democracy, you don’t need to use decrees on people. How the IGP and PRO have been using bullying to stop people is a concern.

“The police can’t stop them. Law and order have not broken down. I don’t think any police formation has come out to say they should not protest.”

FG must uphold human rights ahead of planned protests — Amnesty Int’l

On the protest, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Isa Sanusi, said: “The Nigerian authorities must ensure that security agencies respect and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, as guaranteed by both the country’s own constitution and human rights treaties, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Nigeria is a state party. ‘’Government officials must also refrain from issuing rhetoric aimed at demonising protesters and stifling peaceful dissent.

The planned protest should be an opportunity for authorities to listen to the voices of the people and uphold freedom for all.

“Authorities must not use the proposed nationwide protests as a ploy to crack down on human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. People must be allowed to freely exercise their right to peaceful protest.

‘’Any act capable of undermining freedom of assembly is illegal and portrays unacceptable intolerance of peaceful dissent.”

“Authorities must show a commitment to upholding the country’s constitutional and international human rights obligations by allowing people to freely exercise their human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.”

We support any peaceful protest —NLC

On the protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said it was in support of any peaceful action to deepen the nation’s democracy, saying it was the right of Nigerians to protest peacefully, including the planned protest against cyberbullying of Nigerians online.

A officer of NLC who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: “Any group that organises peaceful protest to deepen the nation’s democracy and the rights of citizens will always have our backing.

‘’Peaceful protest is a right of every Nigerian in a democracy. On the cyberbullying, the law was hurriedly passed by the National Assembly to silent Nigerians and clampdown on the freedom of speech that is guaranteed by the constitution.

“We expect the police to protest the protesters and ensure that sponsored hoodlums do not infiltrate or attack the protesters. That is the duty of the Police, as against their attempts to scuttle the planned protest.

‘’Again, the police should not hire thugs to disrupt or cause violence, or even mayhem in a peaceful protest.

“On the Rivers issue, we have made our position known, that the emergency rule in Rivers State is unconstitutional and that constitutional order must be returned. That is our position and we will continue to canvass for it at every given opportunity.”

We support protest against cyberbullying, unconstitutional in Rivers—JAF

Similarly, the umbrella body for Pro-people civil society organisations, the Joint Action Front, JAF, said Nigerians must not be tired of protesting against injustices and anti-people’s policies.

Speaking to Vanguard, the Secretary of JAF, Abiodun Aremu, said: “We cannot ever be tired of resistance against tyrannical rule of neo-liberal regimes, imposition of injustices and anti-people policies against the class interest of the working people and Nigerians. This explains JAF’s irrevocable stand on the goal of system change.

“As JAF, we identify with the call for the protest and we will encourage our affiliates, allies and members to be involved in such protest and every legitimate action to move our society forward.

For JAF, we support the TIB as a an ally and we have a working relationship with them.’’

Crimininalising peaceful protest, a threat to democracy—MSA

Similarly, an affiliate of JAF, the Movement for Socialist Alternative, MSA, through its General Secretary, Daggar Tolar, said: “Protest is a democratic right that even the worst of military regimes that this country had witnessed could not take away from the working masses and, indeed, from citizens.

‘’It is, therefore, delusional to even entertain the thought that the Tinubu regime that takes its license of existence from a constitution can set about criminalising the right to protest. Democracy takes its oxygen naturally from the existence of a multiplicity of voices.

“The right to agree as well as disagree and legitimately to be able to canvass one’s view for or against as individuals or as groups is also an ingredient of democracy.

‘’For a country, where the ruling class continues with its ruinous anti-people, capitalist policies condemning more and more of us into excruciating poverty, the least that is expected of us is to rise and say No.

“To criminalise protest is to want to send the Fourth Republic into the ‘dust of bin of history’’’

“We completely welcome and endorse the right of citizens to protest on an issue of concern and call on the police to cease the intimidation and perform its duty to provide the necessary environment for citizens to exercise their democratic right to assembly, expression without any intimidation from group/s of individuals or from any organ or agent of the state.”

It’s ill-timed —Police

Reacting to the planned protest, the Police, in a statement by its Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi questioned the motive behind the protest, describing it as “ill-timed and mischievous”.

The statement read: “While not against the exercise of citizens right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life both internationally and within the country, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, while reaffirming the commitment of the NPF to adequately carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens, hereby, urges all the organizers of the planned protest as well as individuals who intend to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands.”

Lagos State police command had also issued a directive to all commanders and officers within its jurisdiction, alerting them to a planned nationwide protest. According to a circular signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, the protest is expected to draw attention to what the organisers describe as the prevailing high cost of living and government suppression of free speech.

The circular read: “Intelligence report at the command’s disposal reveals a plan by some subversive groups parading themselves as civil society organisations, CSOs, and other misguided anti-government forces, to incite nationwide protest on April 7, 2025, aimed at drawing the attention of the government to their perceived prevailing high cost of living and free speech suppression.

‘’Furthermore, the groups have flooded the social media platforms with narrations geared towards winning public sympathy, discrediting the government and galvanising support for the protest.

“Experience has shown that criminals may want to seize the opportunity of the protest to cause mayhem, particularly to launch attacks on government facilities and opposition leaders, to disrupt socio-economic activities in the state, among others.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police has ordered security measures to be beefed up around critical installations and other strategic locations across the state in order to forestall any untoward development before, during and after the proposed protest.

“This operation order is aimed at ensuring that the protest is carried out without any security hitch; prevent criminals/hoodlums/miscreants from hijacking the protest and/or perpetrating any evil act before, during and after protest.

‘’The notable points of convergence for such protest in the state, include Gani Fawehinmi Park; National Stadium; Labour House, Yaba; Ikorodu Roundabout; Ikeja Underbridge; Obalende Underbridge; Ikotun Roundabout; Allen Roundabout; Iyana-Iba; Chevron Roundabout: Ajah; Oshodi; Iyana-Ipaja; Abule Egba; Trade-Fair; Cele Express/Oke-Afa/Ejigbo; Apple Junction, Ajao Estate, I jora-Olopa Underbridge; Ojuelegba; Falomo; Marina/Broad Street; Otedola Underbridge; Iponri/Breweries; Igando; LASU/Ojo; Mushin, Idi-Oro; Ketu/Mile 12 Underbridge.

“Others, including Berger Bridge; Pen-Cinema; Lekki Toll-Gate; Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge By Admiralty Way, are well dominated by policemen to forestall breakdown of law and order; to ensure adequate security around all critical infrastructures/installations, particularly, Egbin Terminal, Ijede; INEC Offices; Print and Electronic Media Houses; Police facilities; State House Alausa/Marina; Secretariat Alausa; Filling Stations; National Theatre, Iganmu; Rice Mill, Imota; Food Hubs/Warehouses; Major Markets/Parks/Hospitals/Malls; Train Stations; LASWA Ferry Terminal at Bariga/Langbasa/Ikorodu; Cowrie, Victoria Island; LAMATA Bus Terminals at Abule-Egba/Iyana, Oworo/Ikotun/Igando/Ojodu/Oshodi/ Berger; Sangotedo; Fela Shrine; Federal/State High Court/Court of Appeal and other government facilities across the state; etc

“The deployment is also to ensure all law-abiding citizens go about their normal business throughout the period unhindered; to ensure free flow of traffic in the state throughout the period of the protest; to ensure security of lives and property in the state before, during and after the protest.

“Manpower for this operation will be drawn from Department of Operations, Ikeja; State Criminal and Intelligence and Investigation Department, SCIID, Yaba; Area Command Headquarters; Rapid Response Squad, Alausa; Task Force, Oshodi; PMF 2 Keffi; 20/22 PMF Ikeja: 23 Keffi; 43 Lion Building; 49 PMF Epe: 63 PMF Ikorodu, Counter-Terrorism Unit Base 2; Special Protection Unit Bases 2, 16, 17 Lagos; and Anti-Bomb Disposal Base 23, Lagos.