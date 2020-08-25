Makinde makes move to conduct LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

INDICATION emerged, Tuesday, on Governor Seyi Makinde’s intention to conduct local government elections in Oyo State.

The intention followed the list of members of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, (OYSIEC), he forwarded to the state’s House of Assembly for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The eight-member OYSIEC team are Mr Isiaka Olagunju as Chairman with Mr Adeniyi Afeez, Mrs Ganiyat Saka, Mr Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Mr Kunle Agboola, Mr Remi Ayoade, Mr Sunday Falana and Mr Adeojo Elias as members.

In the request letter, the governor described the proposed board members as “eminently qualified to oversee and conduct elections into our Local Government Areas based on their track records.”

Vanguard recalled that the list of members of the OYSIEC board had been earlier composed, but its release was held back due to the court case instituted by the sacked local government chairmen in the state.

In his remarks, Speaker of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, said the conduct of local government elections in the state would further help the government bring dividends of democracy closer to the people.

