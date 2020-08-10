Lockdown, Exams: Lagos target 1.5M students for CBT software empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Offer successbox software for SS3, JS3 students

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with a software development company, has concluded plans to empower 1.5 million students in Computer-Based Test, CBT, preparation software in the state after several months lockdown of schools occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

This happened as the government concluded plans to distribute free SuccessBOX (www.successbox.net) to West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examinations, BECE practise software to pupils as schools resume nationwide.

The gesture, according to the state Ministry of Education, is to afford Senior School, SS3 and Junior School, JS3 students to adequately prepare and excel in their forthcoming examinations.

State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, on behalf of the state, recently approved the initiative designed to enable students to revise extensively and better prepared for excellent performance in WASSCE and BECE examinations expected to start August 17th and 24th, 2020, respectively.

The commissioner also disclosed that the initiative has been extended to all private school students in the state.

Speaking on the SuccessBOX web application, Adefisayo explained that it is a test platform for students from all over Nigeria and beyond to prepare and excel in their examinations.

“The computer-based test (CBT) preparation software has over 15 years accumulated question bank and answers, with instant result or feedback, performance analytics and it works100 per cent offline after download and activation,” she stated.

According to the Chairman of Chronicles Software, government partner, Mr Foluso Phillips: “This is a great initiative that will immensely impact Lagos State students positively and enable the students to practice with precision and go on to excel in their examinations.”

The company has also announced various cash scholarship rewards worth millions of naira to top 10 outstanding subscribers who performed excellently at their examination.

This, Philips said, it’s one of the annual Mega Excellence Awards programmes which could not hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The award conference is a means to recognise and reward exceptional student performance, outstanding educators and excellent administrators in the educational sector,” he stated.

Recall that the first recipient of the awards, who used SuccessBOX in JS3 examination, scored nine A1s in her WASSCE and is currently an undergraduate studying Medicine. Since then, close to10 other students had benefitted from the awards.

In 2019, the event witnessed a variety of rewards for excellence through scholarships and other incentives.

Two SuccessBOX users who scored 343 in the last UTME shared the cash prize of N1 million, at N500,000 each.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin said: “Our goal is to empower 1.5 million students with our robust testing platform following several months of inactivity due to lockdown, the initiative will assist students to revise extensively and better prepared for excellent performance in their examinations.

“Chronicles Software are the owners of the SuccessTAB, SuccessBOX and ULearn Brands, whose major focus is providing solutions to inspire the next generation to excel and then impact their society positively.”

Also, the President, Association of Formidable Educational Development, AFED, Orji Emmanuel, said the SuccessBOX solution described the initiative, as “a welcome development,” adding that, “SuccessBOX is a comprehensive therapy for this purpose and that is why I have personally endorsed and recommended this for my students across our network of schools,” Kanu said.

Vanguard News

