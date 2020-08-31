Kogi:Renewed tonic for victory – Edo APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello, on the Supreme Court validation of his election.

In a special message, on behalf of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate hailed Bello’s triumph, stating that it has put the Edo APC in victory mood, in the final run-up to September 19.

The statement signed by Mr. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council said, “Your victory, at the apex court, couldn’t have come at a better time. It has put our party in joyous and victory mood to triumph on September 19,” the candidate said.

The Edo State APC, however, urged the Kogi governor to regard the judicial endorsement as renewed call to service, for the Kogi people.

It added that unlike “out-going” Governor Godwin Obaseki that wanted power for vendetta, Ize-Iyamu sought power for service.

“It is all about service. It is all about adding value to our people. It is all about pushing positive changes, that our great party, the APC, is passionate about,” the statement declared.

The campaign noted that the PDP Kogi defeat would send their Edo cousins into fresh panic, adding however that any party that took the people for granted, as the Edo PDP, deserved a terrible beating at the polls.

The Kogi development, would further galvanize the APC Campaign Council, since there is no stopping a winning team.

“We are coasting to victory on September 19. The Edo people cannot wait to throw out this woeful Obaseki regime.”

