How Blacksheep Entertainment continues to thrill fun seekers

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the emergence of the mega entertainment outfit in the Eastern part of Nigeria, Blacksheep Entertainment has unveiled a fun party tagged “Wet, Wild N’ Wasted, for fun-seekers.

This was made known by the management of Blacksheep Entertainment during an interaction with journalists.

Blacksheep is known for sponsoring and bringing forth creative contents and events including the most recent one tagged “My Confessions 4.0” which was talk of the region.

Since then, it has become a norm for the entertainment outfit to appear only where there is the greatness, promotion, and upliftment.

Naturally, their support and sponsorship to the South Eastern Concert and Award, “Deeper Laugh Oko”, and “Soundsplash Awka” seem to be the beginning of greater things to come.

The good news is that people are beginning to wonder about the faces behind the names they see in the media as sponsors and creators. Hence, the upcoming event promises to be the talk of the town.

