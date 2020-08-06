FG commends Makinde over commitment to cash transfer programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Federal Government has commended Governor Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo State for its strong support and commitment to the successful implementation of activities in elevating the poorest of the poor out of poverty through the Cash Transfer Programme.

The National Programme Coordinator of cash transfer office, Abuja, Dr (Mrs) Temitope Sinkaye made the commendation at a 4-day pilot Livelihood Orientation Stepdown Training for 18 facilitators, which comprised desk officers, cash transfer facilitators, Local government grievance redress officers from Atiba and Atisbo selected local governments and state cash transfer unit staff, held at Plaza De Haruna, Hotel, Eleekara, Oyo.

Also read:

She said the livelihood support which was the last component of the programme was to graduate beneficiaries out of poverty, stressing that it was aimed to improve the living standard of cash transfer beneficiaries through sustainable livelihood business in selected piloted areas before expanding to other Local government areas in the state.

According to her: “The essence of the training is to empower the poor and the vulnerable thereby teaching them a possible way to generate income and be self-reliance that is the reason the facilitators are been trained to pilot each beneficiary for sustainable means of livelihood.”

“It is noteworthy that Oyo State has shown so much commitment and support to this Programme and it is reflected in the success recorded, we commend the State government on this.”

Declaring the workshop opened, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, who also doubled as the focal person for all the social investment Programme in the state, Alhaja Faosat Sanni appreciated the cordial relationship of National cash transfer office.

She added that the state has been passionate about the well being of the poor and vulnerable households in the state.

While commending the professional conduct and fairness of the National office during the opening selection of the third component for beneficiary communities, she appealed to them to consider the yearning and aspiration of Oyo State Government for an increase in the number of the benefitting households in the programme.

In her goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Christiana Abioye charged the facilitators to adhere strictly to all the laid down rules and regulations for the programme to achieve its intended poverty reduction motive.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the state’s Head of Unit, Cash transfer, Mr Ezekiel Oladipo also admonished the facilitators to be focused as the training has the potency to enhance their capacity and also go to the field to train the beneficiaries that have been selected to test-run the livelihood component on life and micro-business skills.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: