Expert seeks a special task force to tackle environmental challenges

Mr. Joseph Effiong, an environment and development expert, has called on relevant stakeholders in the environment sector to constitute a strong task force to tackle environmental nuisance in the FCT.

Effiong made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

He said that relevant stakeholders from various sectors should collaborate and constitute the task force to provide solutions to environmental challenges in Abuja.

According to him, the stakeholders should come from the Federal Ministry of Environment and agencies under the ministry.

Other stakeholders should include various unions and associations such as markets, transport, artisans, youths and labor, Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others.

“These stakeholders should work together with the ministry and constitute a vibrant task force with strong enforcement to help address environmental challenges.

“I have observed that the FCT environment is becoming a dumping place for wastes and other nuisance, especially during the rainy season.

“Residents don’t even care about our environment; they dump wastes in the gutter, along the roads, public places like markets, bus stops, and junctions among others,’’ he suggested.

Effiong said the task force should be stationed in a strategic location to prevent the dumping of waste indiscriminately.

“The defaulters should be arrested and charged before a mobile court.

“This move will change the attitude of those residents, who dump waste indiscriminately.’’

He also urged the stakeholders to open dumpsites in strategic locations in the area councils for easy disposal of wastes.

The expert advised the residents to keep a waste bin where they could dump their waste.

“It is important to keep our environment clean.

“A dirty environment can cause sickness, which could sometimes lead to death.

“We all know that health is wealth, so we should try to keep our environment clean, especially in this rainy season where our body system can easily be exposed to cold weather.

(NAN)

