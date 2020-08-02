COVID-19: Lagos discharges 31 Nigerians, 6 foreigners

On 9:08 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lagos
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Lagos State government, on Sunday, announced the recovery and discharge of 37 coronavirus patients from its isolation centres.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients, including 31 Nigerians and six foreigners, were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

READ ALSO:Ogun explains rationale for COVID-19 test for boarding students

”Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 22 males, including 6 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 8 from Agidingbi; 7 from Onikan; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 1 from Gbagada; 2 from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery.
”Remember, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you!” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged Lagosians to always stay safe by maintaining physical distancing, practising hand hygiene, masking up and taking responsibility for a COVID-19-free Lagos.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!