[Breaking] Covid-19: FG resumes int’l flights August 29

The Federal government on Monday said international flights will resume August 29, 2020.

Announcing this during the briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said it will start with Lagos and Abuja.

According to him, the protocol and procedure will be announced in due cause.

He said all the non-pharmaceutical guidelines including physical distancing, temperature checks, and handwashing must be maintained before departure.

” You will take COVID-19 test before departure and you will pay for your test on a certain website for the test, eight days after your arrival, you will take another test.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,” he tweeted.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”

