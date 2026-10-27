Falae, Mimiko, Daniel, 30 others to plan Fasoranti’s burial

Pa Fasoranti

…Afenifere rules out succession talks before burial

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has set up a 33-member burial planning committee for its late leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who died a few days ago at 100.

The family had earlier announced December 17, 2026, for his funeral service and interment in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken at a meeting of the group in Akure, the country home of the late elder statesman, where a condolence message was delivered to the family.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), chaired by Oba Olu Falae, said the committee will work with the family and the government committees to organise a befitting burial for the late Afenifere leader.

Oba Falae said the committee draws membership from Afenifere and other groups that previously met at Ogbo, Ogun State.

Members of the committee include Oba Olu Falae, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Chief Supo Shonibare, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief Tola Mobulurin, Otunba Dr. Samuel Ibikunle, Chief Korede Duyile, Chief Femi Aluko, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Others are Dr. Gbola Adetunji, Hon. Wale Oshun, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Chief Pekun Awobona, Engr. Bayo Adenekan, Abagun Kole Omololu, Dr. Akin Onigbinde SAN, Prof. Akin Onigbinde, Chief Dare Babarinsa, Dr. David Atte, Chief Ayo Abereoran, Hon. Lanre Omisore, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Otunba Deji Wellington, Mrs. Nike Olujembola, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Falade, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Arc. Goke Omigbodun and Chief Ademola Folarin.

The organisation emphasised the need for unity among all groups involved in the burial and said the committee may be further expanded.

It also stated that any discussion on leadership succession is premature and contrary to Yoruba culture.

According to Falae, it is inappropriate to discuss who succeeds a leader before he is buried.

He said the priority is to give Pa Fasoranti a befitting burial, after which a credible leader would emerge to lead Afenifere.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Olori Rachael Falae described Fasoranti as a quiet, disciplined and trustworthy leader of high integrity.

She noted that he balanced his roles as local government chairman and school principal with dedication, adding that his tenure witnessed the construction of key roads in Akure, including the road from A Division Police Station to the State Hospital and the road from the NEPA Roundabout to the St. Thomas area.

“Papa was a very quiet person and highly disciplined, and this discipline he carried even into his political life. He was a leader who could be trusted,” she said.

“He would come in from Oyo, preside over council meetings, spend the weekend with his family, and then go back to Oyo.”

She added that Fasoranti stood firmly by his convictions.

“Once he was convinced about anything, he would go to any length to make sure that he stood by his conviction. So we all loved him,” she said.

“The Akure community loved him. When his passing was announced, the Deji of Akure asked, ‘How are we going to find another leader like Baba Fasoranti?’ because difficult matters in Akure were always brought to his house.”

Olori Falae appealed to Afenifere to preserve Fasoranti’s legacy and remain united.

“I am appealing to the Afenifere group that they should please let this attitude remain, that they should work together and ensure that Afenifere stands for something that is good, something unique, something that can bring our people together.

“We must think of the future because the next generation is looking up to us. If there is any difference, they should try to settle it so that papa’s spirit, wherever it is, will be happy,” she said.

On funeral arrangements, she said family members, community representatives, the church and state governors would be involved.

“I myself will be there, my niece will be there, and my grand-nieces and nephews will also be there. We want members of the Afenifere group to be represented, some people from this community, and of course the church, because Papa believed very much in religious life.

“The Anglican Church and state governors will be involved; the governors will decide what they want to do. From about Monday before the funeral, there will be tributes, and we will allocate some days for groups,” she said.