FG to engage KWAM 1 as airport security ambassador

The Federal Government has announced plans to engage Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, as an airport security protocol ambassador, following the recent controversy over his conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Wednesday.

Keyamo disclosed that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will collaborate with KWAM 1 to promote proper airport security procedures, leveraging his influence to raise public awareness.

He added that, in view of the musician’s public display of remorse, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will withdraw its earlier criminal complaint lodged with the police.

‎”The NCAA is to reduce his flight ban to a one-month period. FAAN will also work with the music star with a view to engaging him as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol going forward.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1 earlier lodged with the police,” the statement read.

Recall that in a statement last Friday, KWAM 1 described the incident as unfortunate, saying he sincerely regretted it.

On August 5, the musician was involved in a confrontation with airline staff and security officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while attempting to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos.