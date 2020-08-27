Breaking: Buhari fires Charles Dokubo, appoints Milland Dikio, as coordinator Amnesty programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following allegations leveled against him, President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, sacked Charles Dokubo, and appointed Milland Dikio as interim coordinator of amnesty programme.

Disclosing this in a statement, Garba Shehu, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme).

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo”.

