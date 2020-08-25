Another Anambra community disowns suspended Monarch over Abuja trip

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE people of Abacha community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State Tuesday protested the involvement of their traditional ruler, Igwe G.B Mbakwe in the controversial visit of 12 Anambra traditional rulers to Abuja to see President Muhammadu Buhari without permission from the state government.

Hundreds of women and youths from the area who were at the Government House, Awka waved placards with various inscriptions among which were ‘Abacha community dissociates self from suspended Igwe Mbakwe’ and ‘We totally support Willie Obiano’s administration’.

President General of Abacha Development Union, Mr. Ifeanyi Okeke and secretary, Alfred Obika said in the pretest letter presented to Governor Obiano’s representative that the support of the community to the state government was total.

Their statement read: “The Abacha Community, sons and daughters, old and young, and the Diaspora, hereby without fear of contradiction, without fear of prosecution, without fear of condemnation, and without fear of accusation, disassociate ourselves from the condemnable recent action of our suspended traditional ruler Egnr. G. B. C Mbakwe.

“The community was not consulted, neither were we privy to the shameful act of sabotage on the part of the suspended traditional ruler. We unanimously condemn this action in its entirety. Be rest assured Sir, of our continued support, loyalty and commitment to the success of your administration, especially in this delicate period of transition

“It is on record, that since the inception of this administration some six years ago, Anambra has witnessed a progressive departure from a state, replete with insecurity and other vices, to a state where peace, unity and development took the centre stage.

“We also wish to acknowledge the consistent effort of this administration to pursuing policies that strategically seek to sustain Anambra State as a front line infrastructure -driven economy. Today, almost everybody in our dear state enjoys one way or the other, dividends of democracy under the atmosphere of peace, and tranquillity.

“Governor Obiano has deliberately touched every nook and cranny of our state in the areas of infrastructure provision with the ongoing construction of the International Cargo Airport, adjudged by analysts as the most technically delivered airport in recent times.

“At the moment, Abacha Community is one of the towns in Anambra State benefitting from the unique N20m community chose your project initiative. We are glad to announce that we are already on the 2nd phase of this immensely beneficial idea.

“We are also mindful of the ongoing Orakwu/Abacha major road network, which is vital to our commercial, as well as our social relationship between Abacha and Oraukwu and many other communities.”

Mrs. Ebele Okonkwo, special adviser to Governor Obiano on chieftaincy and community affairs, who received the protesters commended them for being peaceful.

She urged them to continue to support the government, assuring them that their community would not be neglected in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

