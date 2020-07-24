Youth groups bemoan alleged sleaze in NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urge NASS, anti-corruption agencies to continue probe

By Fortune Eromosele

A coalition of youth-focused civil society organizations, yesterday, described as shameful, the allegations of massive sleaze in the Niger Delta Development Commission, while it called for a thorough investigation to unravel the roles played by every individual, with adequate sanctions meted to those found culpable.

The youth-focused civil society organizations comprised Youths in Africa Anti-Corruption Network YIAA Network; Young African Leaders Initiative YALI Network; and Elite West Africa (Nigeria) Network.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the coalition in Abuja, Mr. Emokiniovo Otarigho, President of YIAA, commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari, for agreeing to carry out a forensic audit on the Commission, while he also commended the National Assembly for carrying out their oversight responsibilities of ensuring effectiveness in the management of public institutions in Nigeria.

According to him, the probe of the NDDC in the past weeks have given Nigerians and the global community the opportunity to digest the brazen financial misappropriations, theft and colossal abuse of office in the Commission.

He said, “Youths In Africa Anti-Corruption Network hereby call on the removal and prosecution of the Minister of Niger Delta, the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Commissioners and everyone in the Commission who are in one way or the other involved in this grand scale corruption allegations.

“It is unimaginable to know that a few people shared billions as COVID-19 take home pay for staff of the Commission while the masses in the region languish in penury. The N81.5 billion spent by the Commission during the COVID-19 lockdown was reckless. This has to stop.

“Furthermore, we call on the National Assembly to expose all her members alleged to have been involved in this grand scale scam to defraud the people of the Niger Delta of their rights to experience development through the NDDC.

“We are dismayed with the accusations and counter accusations between the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the erstwhile Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Joi Nunieh, as well as the shameful drama presented by Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei the Acting Managing Director of the Commission.”

Otarigho further called on state governments in the Niger Delta and their various Houses of Assembly to immediately commence their own investigations on the alleged projects carried out by the NDDC in their states, publicizing the names of contactors, the projects, amount and level of completion for transparency.

In addition, he pleaded with the National Assembly and President Buhari, to intervene in the release of the funds for youths on scholarship abroad, stating that it was a national embarrassment to know that Nigerian students abroad under NDDC scholarship were now turning beggars in a foreign land.

He, however, cautioned the leadership of Nigeria Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to refrain from supporting corrupt public office holders, adding that the views of NANS President published online supporting Senator Godswill Akpabio does not represent the voice of the Nigerian Youths.

Otarigho called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Code of Conduct Bureau and other related agencies to immediately commence full blown investigation into the alleged financial crimes and abuse of office in the Niger Delta Development Commission.

