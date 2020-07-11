What excites me about black men – Angela Eguavoen

Kindly Share This Story:

On-the-rise sultry Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen who has developed an unshakable reputation for her frankness has dropped another line that may have many look at her with a difference. The actress, in one of her latest posts, shares her opinion on what excites her about black men.

According to her, “There’s something about black men, the feeling you get when you’re wrapped in their arms is something else. You know what they say about “when you go black you ain’t going back”. It’s a special kinda feeling. I love them strong yummy brown.”

The actress, who is also a movie producer after debuting with the film “Stillborn” starring stars like Frederick Leonard, Chelsea Eze, Hadiza Abubakar and many others, in another post let off hint that her heart might have been broken before and has a word to the prodigal boyfriend who appears to be very much hanging on her radar.

“My Romeo, this would have been us, but you’ve decided to be a play boy, forming frosh and hot bop daddy up and down, Ozuor! Just know that I’ll flog you koboko when you finally decide to have sense in this life. When the time is right, I’ll gladly have you in my embrace and we’ll create something way more beautiful than this (a picture of a man and a woman in warm embrace).

Angela started acting in 2013 but she was still in the university then. Combining academics with acting was a major problem for her that she had to halt acting to face academics squarely. She just only recently returned to the screens.

