Unknown armed men kill traditional ruler in Benue

By Peter Duru

Unknown armed men have reportedly killed a traditional ruler and District Head of Kundav in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Awua Alabar.

Vanguard gathered that Chief Alabar was Tuesday afternoon shot dead in his residence while his younger brother, Nsoo Alabar also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

A source in the area said the attackers who stormed the home of the District Head on motorbike fled after the shooting.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the killing of the District Head describing it as unacceptable and condemnable.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase charged security operatives to find the killers and bring them to justice.

While condoling the family of the royal father, he urged the people of Ukum, Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera to assist security agents with information that could lead to the arrest of the bandits.

The Governor in the statement said, “the current onslaught on criminals in that axis of the state which has decimated their strongholds and forced many of them to flee to other parts of the country, will be sustained.”

