Statement on Magu, Odekunle’s personal opinion — PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), has said that a statement credited to it on the invitation of Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, by a presidential panel on corruption was the personal opinion of one of its members, Prof Femi Odekunle

PACAC in a statement signed by its Communications Officer, Mr. Aghogho Agbahor, said: “The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members Professor Femi Odekunle.

The statement read “The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee. If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channeled to the President and not to the media”.

