Southern Kaduna killings: Most annoying, devastating — NHRC

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFNhas condemned the killings in Southern Kaduna, asking the State and Federal Government to be proactive about a lasting solution.

It will be recalled that nearly one hundred people had been killed in the area in the last seven days, and not even the imposition of a curfew by Kaduna State Government could put a stop to the killings, as seven more persons were killed weekend.

While reacting to the current wave of killings in Southern Kaduna, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, stated that the alleged invasion of Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State which resulted in the killing of no fewer than 10 persons, including a 7-year-old boy and the village head “is most annoying and devastating.”

He said the primary duty of government and its security agencies was to protect the lives and property of the people, as guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as other national, regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the Secretary-General of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has also appealed to Fulanis in the country to itemize their grievances after a collective gathering of their kith and kin from across the country and table same before relevant authorities.

Arguing that nobody has the monopoly of violence, Apostle Kure said enough is enough, stressing it was necessary to avert a fightback from those being attacked.

He said the people of Southern Kaduna had lived together with the Fulanis, added: “Some mistakes have been made in the past but the whole essence of creation is to live together in harmony”.

Similarly, Christian Rights Agenda, CRA, flayed the President and Kaduna State Government for not doing enough to protect the people of Southern Kaduna, asking the United Nations and International Criminal Court, ICC, to probe the killings.

PFN and NHRC have charged the Police and other law enforcement agencies to sit up and stop the blame game in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: