SON raises alarm over fake imported engine oil

Tasks manufacturers on COVID-19 essential products

By Eguono Odjegba

THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil in the market.

Director General of SON, Dr. Osita Aboloma, said the suspected substandard engine oil was discovered through the agency’s regular market surveillance in its 42 offices nationwide. He further noted that the imported product had neither undergone the agency’s offshore conformity assessment process, nor registered with the agency for traceability and quality verification.

This is even as the agency has appealed to manufacturers to adhere to acceptable standards in the production of quality hand sanitisers/hand lotions as essential preventive items needed to defeat the prevailing fight against the coronavirus global pandemic.

SON in a statement, weekend, stated that the Toyota brand of engine oil were being sold in one litre and four litre containers to unsuspecting Nigerian consumers, further stating that the suspected substandard product has no relationship whatsoever with products of the Toyota brands of automobile or related products.

Consequently, SON’s Director of Compliance, Obiora Manama, has advised Nigerians to avoid the purchase of the suspected counterfeit Toyota brand of engine oil in the meantime. Manama said the agency’s operatives were on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the market for necessary regulatory action.

He advised the general public to patronise only certified Made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that had undergone the agency’s offshore conformity assessment process and were duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

Speaking on hand sanitisers and lotions, SON warned that local manufacturers who fail to abide by the required acceptable international standards would be identified and sanctioned. The agency noted that the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasized at a time the world was on the race to find a cure to combat the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19.

Aboloma, represented by the Ogun State Officer 11, SON, Engr. Akanbi Eyitayo Micheal, said SON would not tolerate any minus in standards, during a facility tour of Cormat Nigeria in Ogun State last week. According to him, quality hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash are one of the critical tools to battle the virus, saying that hand washing with soap and water was one of the most important steps that can be taken to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to loved ones.

Recall that SON supported the manufacturing and importation of essential materials to combat the challenges of COVID-19 through the deployment of 28 relevant international Standards from the International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, and one from the African Organisation for Standardisation, ARSO, on Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers.

