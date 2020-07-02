Reps pass bill to bar governors from paying state Judges, Lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A law to strip state governments of the powers to pay judges and lawmakers within their jurisdictions is underway in the House of Representatives.

The Bill which was read for the second time on Thursday is sponsored by Rep. Igariwey Iduma Enwo(PDP-Ebonyi)

The title of the piece of legislation, is: “An Act to Alter Section 121(3) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to Reflect the Authority of Person Mandated to Effect Payment and Receive Funding for the House of Assembly and Judiciaries of States from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, and For Related Matters”.

“The Bill seeks to alter sections of the Constitution, to have State Justices and State Assemblies, receive their salaries and other entitlements, directly from the National Treasury.

“Sections 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999(as amended), is hereby altered to state as follows:

“Any amount standing in the credit of the House of Assembly of a State, and Judiciary of a State, shall be a charge upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation and shall be paid directly to the Heads of the bodies in the States by the Accountant General of the Federation”, according to the House.

The Bill which was referred to the Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review will be among a legion of others to be considered at a public hearing soon.

Governors of States are currently in charge of the funds due to judges, other judicial officers, members and staff of state legislators.

Vanguard Nigeria News

