PMB’s achievements would win Edo, Ondo elections for us – Okotete

A member of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Stella Okotete, has said that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari for the past five years would play a big role in winning elections in Edo and Ondo State.

In a statement she signed on Monday, Okotete stated that Nigerians have felt the impacts of the transformation agenda of Mr President and are willing to vote for the party in both states

She expressed confidence that the party’s candidate in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a grassroot man that is loved by his people and I have confidence that he would be elected the governor.

“In Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu has performed creditably well and we are sure that he would be reelected.

“As a party, we are proud of what we have brought into governance. We are happy that even ordinary Nigerians on the street are happy that the change has affected them positively.

“I urge all our party members especially Progressive Women in both states to campaign vigorously for the candidates in all Wards and Local Government Areas, Come September and October, we will be victorious and Our people will continue to enjoy human Capital, Socio – economic and infrastructural Development.

VANGUARD

