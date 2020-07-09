Persons With Disability hail APC Caretaker C’ttee over appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Persons With Disability, PWD, under the auspices of APC Persons With Disability (PWD) Support Group, Wednesday, hailed the All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention Committee over the appointment of their own as a member.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, APC-PWD, Haruna Mohammed, where they described the appointment of their member by the President as in line with international best practices and also in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability which makes provision for the political participation of people with disabilities.

The statement reads in part, “We congratulate the Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention Committee for the inclusive appointment that was made not only in line with international best practices but also as per the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability which makes provision for the political participation of people with disabilities.

“It is the recognition of the APC PWD Support Group as the only recognized Support Group for APC Disability Political Movement to work extremely closely with the Caretaker Committee, through the Office of the National Disability Leader toward achieving a fitting party convention and associated agenda that advance the interest of our party, as well as the APC community of the disabled nation-wide.”

Meanwhile, the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari on salvaging the party with the action he took recently to dissolve the National Working Committee, NWC, and quickly set up a Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention Committee.

According to the statement, the President’s dissolution of the party leadership was in the best interest of the party going forward, though was a hard decision to terminate NWC of the party, it will bring about significant changes and prospects for more remarkable accomplishments in the coming years.

“Terminating the NWC by President Muhammadu Buhari, during lengthy internal challenges can help to make the party reposition itself more strategically. In theory, our party can be leaner, more efficient, better organized, and better focused on its core political objectives with a revised strategic and associated plan.

“Protracted internal wrangling can expose the party to potential hazards such as implosion. This will be incredibly, irreparably damaging to the survival of Nigeria as a nation. Because, given the enormity of what our country had been through in the years before our ascension as the ruling party, a fractured party will bring back a healing nation to the sorry point it was before our party took charge.

“Rather than see the termination of the NWC as the wrong step by the president, we should see it as a means for a better repositioning, for better autonomy, and a means for all of us to have a perspective that says, “This crisis and the NWC dissolution is a way for us to see things much more clearly and in far beaming light, that way, we can develop effective and efficient systems of taking the party forward and realizing the goals and the objectives for which the organization was established.”

