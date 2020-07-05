Pastor Adeboye backs extension of worship centres’ lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

AMIDST reports that worship centres in Lagos would remained shut until further notice, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the church would abide by government directive if it would lead to greater achievements.

Adeboye stated during his virtual message at the July Holy Ghost Service of the church titled: ‘Let there be light 7’.

The clergyman who had earlier warned his listeners against making wrong choices said, he was seeing the lockdown from a different perspective. According to him, it could turn out to be a time of greater blessings.

Adeboye explained that there was history of people who were on lockdown in the Bible who came out victorious and more prosperous.

READ ALSO :

He added that “if people know that this lockdown will lead to greater achievement and prosperity, they will embrace it with joy.”

The RCCG pastor cited the examples of David and Joseph in the Bible who were locked down sometime in their lives. He noted that David was lockdown in the cave of Adullam with over 400 men who were riff raffs but who later turned to be mighty men, while Joseph who was locked down in prison but became the Prime Minister of Egypt.

Adeboye stressed that God might need to lock some people down to fulfil his purpose in their lives and urged his listeners to pray that the lockdown should lead to greater prosperity. He enthused: “God has been closer to someone more in this lockdown than ever.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: