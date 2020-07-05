Breaking News
Pastor Adeboye backs extension of worship centres’ lockdown

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Sam Eyoboka

AMIDST reports that worship centres in Lagos would remained shut until further notice, the  General  Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said  that the church would abide by government directive if it would lead to greater achievements.

Adeboye stated during his virtual message at the July Holy Ghost Service of the church titled: ‘Let there be light 7’.

The clergyman who had earlier warned his listeners against making wrong choices said, he was seeing the lockdown from a different perspective. According to him, it could turn out to be a time of greater blessings.

Adeboye explained that there was history of people who were on lockdown in the Bible who came out victorious and more prosperous.

He added that “if people know that this lockdown will lead to greater achievement and prosperity, they will embrace it with joy.”

The RCCG pastor cited the examples of David  and Joseph in the Bible who were locked down sometime in their lives. He noted that David was lockdown in the  cave of Adullam  with over 400 men who were riff raffs but who later  turned to be mighty men, while Joseph  who was locked down in prison but became the Prime Minister of Egypt.

Adeboye stressed that God might need to lock some people down to fulfil his purpose in their lives and urged  his listeners to pray that the lockdown should lead to greater prosperity. He enthused: “God has been closer to someone more in this lockdown than ever.”

Vanguard

