Only Agro-revolution can save us, not Oil — Ayade

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Cross River governor, Prof Ben Ayade has asserted that only aggressive investment in agriculture will revive as well as sustain Nigeria’s economy from the effects of COVID-19, not crude oil. Ayade asserted in Calabar during the launching of Ogoja rice investment exhibition 2020.

The governor represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Mrs Rosemary Archibong also said youths of the nation need to invest more in the nation’s agricultural sector rather than roam the streets of the country looking for white-collar jobs that may hardly exist.

Ayade stressed that agro-economy is now the new oil adding that oil was now drying oil with dwindling global prices.

“Agricultural revolution, massive investment in agriculture is the only way Nigeria’s economy can be boosted to survive the post-COVID-19 era. With oil drying up and dwindling price of globally, agriculture is now the new oil and the only way out.

“The future of Nigeria’s economy no longer lies on its oil as it used to be in the past but on agriculture and new billionaires are certainly going to emerge from the agricultural sector. “With massive investment in agriculture poverty will become a thing of the past and more employment opportunity created in the agricultural sub-sector that will bring direct foreign investment, foreign exchange and invariably create employment for the teeming youths.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer/ CEO, SANTUSCOM Agro—hub(Owners of Ogoja rice) Chief Ofana Paul Santus, stressed that with investment in rice farming the sky can always be the limit of any individual who ventures into the sector.

“That is why we are opening the space for investors to come in under the “crowdfunding platform” and benefit from the attractive and guaranteed return on investment (ROI) of 40%.

“This is an impressive high yield investment that you must take advantage of don’t hesitate to make your money work for you”. Ofana maintained.

He said that those who invest in the rice farming venture should be sure of getting about 40% of the returns.

“ Right now, we are already expanding to 5,000 hectares because of increasing demand for the commodity stressing that currently, SANTUSCOM is producing 30 tonnes daily.

On his part, representative of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Dr Emmanuel Etim urged CrossRiverians to invest in the venture for food security.

He said that the council is willing to collaborate with SANCTUS COM in the area of training the organization on how to produce for export so that the GDP of the nation can be increased.

