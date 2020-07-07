Ondo: Akeredolu, ex-SSG trade words

Kindly Share This Story:

…I resigned because Akeredolu maltreated me —Ondo ex-SSG

…Accuses gov of awarding wife, son contracts

…They’re all lies —Ondo govt

…Appoints new SSG

By Dayo Johnson

THE immediate past Secretary to the Ondo State Government, SSG, Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, yesterday, resigned from his appointment and accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of awarding his wife, son and in-laws all the road contracts in the state.

Abegunde also alleged that Akeredolu did not win the 2016 governorship election.

Featuring on a Private Radio personality programme hours after resigning in Akure, the former SSG said that he resigned because he was maltreated by the governor.

While acknowledging that the governor has performed he said: “The majority of the people are hungry and suffering while he, his family and in-laws are enjoying.”

His words: “I was unable to cater to the needs of my followers because the governor didn’t release any money to my office.

“I was suffering in his administration because he didn’t release any fund for my office grants. He has been telling lies that he was giving me N5 million monthly even when he knew he did not give me such funds.

“Where on earth did the governor give me such funds? Recently, I reported him to Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State and he promised to invite both of us to Abuja for settlement.

“I remember that I told Fayemi that I was going to spit on the face of Akeredolu if he repeated the lie that he was giving me N5 million monthly, and I would then return to Akure to resign and as well inform the public of his looting sprees.”

On the 2016 governorship poll, Abegunde alleged that Akeredolu lost the election to the PDP candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

“Akeredolu didn’t win the election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor. We were the pillars behind him and we will not support him again. He will lose this time around.”

Besides, he said: “The government of Akeredolu is making the people of the state suffer and I cannot be part of that any longer. Everyone is suffering. He doesn’t pay salaries at the right time. As a matter of fact, Akeredolu has not performed to the expectations of the masses apart from the roads he is building.

“Akeredolu has turned former Governor Mimiko to a saint with his own abysmal performance. We now see that Mimiko did well as governor because he gave his people enough funds to enable them to cater to the needs of their own supporters.

“Akeredolu has reduced the government to the property of his wife, son and in-laws from Imo State. All the contracts in the state are being given to his wife, son and the people from Imo state.”

It’s all lies—Ondo govt

Reacting, the Ondo State government faulted the SSG’s allegations saying there is no South East contractor in the state.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide said: “The attention of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been drawn to a widely circulated narrative that contractors of Igbo extraction have cornered all road contracts in the state.

“This is far from the truth. Aside from the temptation to dismiss this unsubstantiated claim by the facilitators of the imaginary scenario, the fact that such was coming from those whose pervasive acts have helped them out of government is enough to ignore the story.

“However, it is pertinent to aver that there is no single road contractor of Igbo extraction. Anyone with evidence of such should kindly avail the public of the same.

“Documentations relating to contract execution are not hidden. They are public and therefore, subject to public scrutiny. All road contractors in the state are well known and have nothing to hide.

“Mr. Governor, therefore, urges all to ignore the stories coming from those, who thrive on falsehood and fabricated stories, to take political decisions.”

Akeredolu appoints new SSG

Meanwhile, hours after Abegunde resigned, Governor Akeredolu replaced him with the Natural Resources Commissioner, Tayo Oluwatuyi, as the new SSG.

Oluwatuyi was a Commissioner under Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and was appointed by Akeredolu last year following a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Vanguard

