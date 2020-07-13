Ondo 2020: SDP will not extend sales of forms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), says it would not extend sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for the Sept. 27, Ondo State governorship election.

Mr Alfa Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary of the party said this on Monday in a statement in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the Ondo state executive committee of the party led by Mr Dele Thomos was still in place, contrary to speculations that it had been dissolved.

He said that the committee has been mandated by the leadership of the party to prepare for the governorship primaries.

“So far only two aspirants have purchased the party’s expression of interest forms.

“The committee therefore has been mandated to prepare for the screening and primaries for those who have purchased the nomination form in Akure the state capital.

“The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms which will close at 12 noon on July 23, 2020, would not be extended as the screening would commence immediately,” he said.

Mohammed urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), relevant government agencies, as well as the general public to disregard the dissolution rumour by cooperating with the state chapter of the party.

